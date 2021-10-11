Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration at Texas Capitol

A crowd gathered on the South Steps of the Texas State Capitol over the weekend to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Those who attended the rally said they were celebrating their heritage as well as helping bring visibility to indigenous populations in Texas.

"Indigenous Peoples' Day is a way of reminding people that the native people of this continent are still a vibrant presence. and in contrast to Columbus Day, sort of in combination with or overarching Columbus Day, to take back the holiday in a way to bring it back around to remembering the native people that were here first," says Amy Taulman who attended the rally.

Organizers also said the celebration was aimed to educate people about indigenous cultures as well.

President Joe Biden became the first U.S. president to issue a proclamation marking October 11 as Indigenous Peoples' Day.

___

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter