Woman runs over ex-boyfriend in South Austin, leaves him to die: affidavit

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The Brief A woman is accused of running over her ex-boyfriend in South Austin Court documents state the woman did not call 911 and left the man there moaning in pain for around 10 minutes before leaving She was charged with collision involving death



A woman was arrested and charged after police said she ran over her ex-boyfriend in South Austin, an arrest affidavit says.

Timeline:

According to court documents, on Oct. 12, around 9:46 a.m., officers responded to a call at the Noir Hookah lounge at 3820 South Congress Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a victim lying on the ground with tire marks across their clothes. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video showed the victim with no markings on his clothes earlier in the morning and was seen walking around. Then, video showed the victim walking out of frame and audio was captured of the man moaning in pain around 4:35 a.m.

Shortly before the audio, a Fiat 500 was seen entering the parking lot and pulling in between buildings in the same area the victim was found.

Video showed a person stepping out of the car, looking around, getting back inside the Fiat and leaving about 20 minutes after the impact, court documents stated.

Dig deeper:

An interview with the 911 caller who found the body said the victim lived on site in a motor home in the back lot of the business.

Prior police reports documented disputes between the victim and his ex-girlfriend, 45-year-old Jenirose Marie Price.

Price was known to crash into the gate that accesses the lot in the back. Prior cases stated Price rammed the metal gate with her car due to her history with the victim.

The body of the victim was found in front of the gate that Price was known to hit. Detectives believed Price pulled in intending to ram the gate again, but ran over the man instead. Price did not call 911 and left the victim dying for about 10 minutes before leaving, court documents stated.

Three days later, detectives found Price sleeping in her car near MoPac and Northland Drive. During the interaction, officers saw her vehicle, the Fiat, had front-end damage, says the affidavit.

Price was later arrested and charged with collision involving death, a second-degree felony.