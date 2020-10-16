Joe Biden makes campaign stops in Michigan

With a little more than two weeks before ballots are due across the country, former Vice President Joe Biden is stopping in Michigan to urge voting and will sit down for a one-on-one interview with FOX TV's Roop Raj.

Biden is visiting Southfield, Mich. on Friday to discuss his plans on protecting and expanding access to affordable health care and then head to Detroit to urge early in-person voting at clerk's office or voting centers. Biden is set to speak Friday afternoon in Southfield and you can watch it on this page.

During his visit to Michigan, Biden has agreed to a one-on-one interview with FOX TV which will be published on this page Friday afternoon.

The interview will be similar to one done by President Donald Trump from the White House on September 21.

Among the topics that Raj will ask Biden about are the Supreme Court, what he would do first thing for COVID-19, debates, and civil unrest in the country.

SUPREME COURT

As Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, moves through the nomination process, Biden has ducked questions about packing the Supreme Court until earlier this week when he said he's "not a fan."

Biden said during an interview on Monday that the topic of packing the court is one he doesn't want to focus on.

“I’ve already spoken on — I’m not a fan of court-packing, but I don’t want to get off on that whole issue. I want to keep focused,” the Democratic presidential nominee said in an interview Monday with Cincinnati’s WKRC.

Biden argued that the focus should remain on Trump and Republicans’ efforts to push through Barrett as a replacement for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the Nov. 3 election.

COVID-19

With the COVID-19 pandemic a focal point of the election, what is the first Biden will do if he wins the White House and how will he address the pandemic?

Biden has been a strong advocate of masks and has sought to make Trump’s handling of the pandemic a pillar of his argument that Trump is irresponsible, unfit to lead, and has cost American lives.

Shortly after the first Presidential debate, Trump tested positive for the virus after one of his top aides, Hope Hicks, tested positive.

Trump’s diagnosis came days after he mocked the 77-year-old Biden for his COVID-19 protocols as the two stood on the debate stage together for more than 90 minutes.

“I don’t wear masks like him,” Trump said. “Every time you see him, he’s got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away from it — he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.”

Biden countered that the 74-year-old president has “been a fool” on masks.

DEBATES

The 2020 Presidential debate was a raucous event with both nominees talking over each other and moderator, FOX News' Chris Wallace.

Three days after the first debate, Trump tested positive for COVID-19. The previously scheduled second debate, which was to have been on Thursday, October 15, was expected to go virtual but then canceled.

Instead, both nominees had dueling town halls Thursday night with Trump in dueling town halls.

The next debate is scheduled to be in-person on October 22 in Nashville. What is Biden's plan or expectations for that debate and what steps should be taken to maintain a civil conversation?

CIVIL UNREST

Amid the election and a pandemic is growing civil unrest throughout the entire country. Following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, Biden tweeted that he would help lead the conversation and not allow pain to destroy the nation.

What will that look like? What plans would Biden put in place to address the issues?

In September, while unveiling his "Made in America" plan, Biden said claims that he supports efforts to defund the police are wrong and that he wants to give police more resources and implement ways to change behaviors.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

