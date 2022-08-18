Kaitlin Armstrong's attorneys file to have evidence in arrest affidavit thrown out

Attorneys for Kaitlin Armstrong, an Austin woman accused of murdering cycling star Anna Moriah Wilson earlier this year, have filed new documents to get certain evidence in her case thrown out.

Armstrong’s attorneys filed a Franks motion claiming the affidavit used to arrest her for murder was filled with lies and exaggerations. Her attorney hopes this filing will have all the evidence in the affidavit thrown out and unusable in future court proceedings.

"Most people have made tremendous assumptions about Kaitlin Armstrong, assumptions based on reports from law enforcement that simply are untrue," said attorney Rick Cofer.

Armstrong is accused of murdering Wilson and then fleeing to Costa Rica and getting plastic surgery to change her appearance. On Wednesday, Cofer filed new court documents in an effort to suppress evidence in his client’s case from being used in court, evidence mainly from the affidavit used to arrest Armstrong for murder.

"The affidavit is rife with false statements and omissions and exaggerations, gross mischaracterizations made with a reckless disregard for the truth," said Cofer.

In the 178-page court filing, new photos can be found of Armstrong being interrogated before she fled the country, an interrogation these documents claim was illegal from the start since Armstrong allegedly was not read her Miranda rights by detectives.

The documents also claim the affidavit used to arrest Armstrong for murder is filled with misleading or false statements including an incorrect description of her body language and responses during the interrogation, incorrect recollection of her boyfriend Colin Strickland's police interview, incorrect video time stamps, and the heavy reliance of an anonymous 911 call that was not credible.

Cofer hopes shedding light on these claims will result in this evidence becoming unusable in court.

"We want all legal evidence admitted at trial, and we want any misleading evidence, any evidence that is built on lies, any evidence that is built on a disregard for the truth to be excluded," he said.

Cofer did not go into any detail on why he believes his client is innocent, but says he looks forward to revealing it all in court come October.

"We have that hearing [and] my hope is that the entirety of the early investigation of this case is exposed, exposed to the Austin community, exposed to the entire world, because the entire world should see the wrong that has been committed by the Austin Police Department in this case," he said.