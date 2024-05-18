Person shot on Kennesaw State University campus, officials confirm

article

A person has been shot on the campus of Kennesaw State University.

At 4:07 p.m. on Saturday, KSU Emergency Management personnel advised anyone on campus to seek shelter.

By 4:45 p.m., they issued an "all clear," stating that the armed intruder was no longer a threat.

People have still been advised to avoid the South Campus Housing area due to police activity.

It was not immediately clear whether the person shot was a victim or the armed intruder. Their identity and current condition have not been released yet.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more about this incident.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.