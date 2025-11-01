Kyle police investigate report of razor in Halloween candy

The Brief A Kyle father says he found what appears to be a razor embedded in his daughter’s Reese’s candy after trick-or-treating. Police collected the candy and say the wrapper appeared sealed when received; the investigation is ongoing. Kyle PD is urging parents to carefully inspect all Halloween candy for tampering.



A Kyle father is looking for answers after he says he found what appears to be a razor in his daughter's Halloween candy.

Razor in Halloween candy

What we know:

Casey Littlejohn says it was on Friday night when he made the discovery.

His daughter had just finished trick or treating in the Sweet Gum and Hometown Parkways area of Kyle.

She thought she noticed mold on a piece of Reese's candy and brought it to her dad.

What they're saying:

"I looked at it and there was a darker piece on there and I scratched it away and a piece of metal started showing through, says Casey.

The picture Casey took shows what looks like a razor poking out of the piece of chocolate.

"You grow up with your mom and grandma all in yours saying check your candy, check your candy. To actually finally have it happen, it hit home pretty hard," says Casey.

Casey immediately got in contact with Kyle PD. He says they sent out an officer Friday evening who collected the candy as evidence and questioned a few neighbors.

It was the Littlejohns' first year trick or treating in the Sweet Gum and Hometown Parkways area. Casey says it's still too early to tell if a neighbor intentionally put the razor in his daughter's candy.

"I don't think anybody was being malicious in the neighborhood. I don't have a clue if it was an individual person or a manufacturer."

Kyle PD posted an update to their Facebook on Saturday. They say it appears that the wrapper was sealed and unopened at the time.

What's next:

Kyle PD's investigation is still ongoing, and they are warning other parents to check their kids' Halloween candy.