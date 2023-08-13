'Mass casualty incident' after boat runs aground on Lake Austin; multiple injured, teen missing

ATCEMS is responding to what they call a "mass casualty incident" after a boat reportedly ran aground on Lake Austin, leaving six people injured and one teen missing.

EMS reported the incident near the 10600 block of River Terrace Circle near the Commons Ford Ranch Metropolitan Park around 6:11 p.m. Aug. 13.

Officials said in a press briefing that a boat went over the wake of another boat, ejecting at least one patient. The boat lost control and ran into the shore of Lake Austin.

Crews with ATCEMS, Austin Police's lake patrol, STAR Flight and multiple fire departments responded.

ATCEMS says the rescue mission is now a recovery mission. Lake medics are in the water searching for the missing person.

EMS says there are seven patients involved.

One patient, a teen, remains missing, with responders in recovery mode.

Two patients have been transported to hospitals with serious injuries, one to St. David's South and one to Dell Seton.

Two other patients have been transported to St. David's South with potentially serious injuries.

There are two patients still on scene who refused transport.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.