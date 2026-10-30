Last day to early vote: Check hours, locations and ID rules

The Brief Registered Texas voters have limited time remaining to cast their ballots in person ahead of Election Day. Voters are deciding major federal and statewide offices, including an open U.S. Senate seat, congressional districts, and executive leadership positions. Voters must check verified resources such as the VoteTexas Polling Place Directory or the Texas Secretary of State Election Portal to confirm their specific county polling locations, daily operating hours, and accepted identification rules.



Today marks the final day for registered voters across Texas to cast their ballots early in person before Election Day on Nov. 3.

Last day to early vote

With polling stations closing Friday evening, Oct. 30, state and county election officials are urging Texans to take advantage of the remaining early voting hours to avoid expected lines next Tuesday. In most Texas counties, registered voters can cast their ballot at any early voting site within their county of registration.

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Where do I vote?

DFW area early voting

Anderson County | Bosque County | Collin County | Cooke County | Dallas County | Delta County | Denton County | Ellis County | Erath County | Fannin County | Freestone County | Henderson County | Hill County | Hood County | Hopkins County | Hunt County | Jack County | Johnson County | Kaufman County | Lamar County | Navarro County | Palo Pinto County | Parker County | Rains County | Red River County | Rockwall County | Somervell County | Tarrant County | Van Zandt County | Wise County

Austin area early voting

Travis County

Williamson County

Hays County

Bastrop County | Bell County | Bexar County | Blanco County | Burnet County | Comal County | Hays County | Lee County | Milam County | Travis County | Williamson County

Houston, Southeast Texas early voting locations

Key voting information

Hours & Locations: Polling place hours vary by county. Voters can locate their nearest early voting site by checking their county election office website or using the "Am I Registered" portal on the Texas Secretary of State website.

Identification Requirements: Voters must present an acceptable form of photo identification at the polling place. Approved photo IDs include: Texas Driver License (issued by DPS) Texas Personal Identification Card (issued by DPS) Texas Election Identification Certificate (issued by DPS) Texas Handgun License (issued by DPS) U.S. Military Identification Card with photograph U.S. Citizenship Certificate with photograph U.S. Passport (book or card)

Texas Driver License (issued by DPS)

Texas Personal Identification Card (issued by DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate (issued by DPS)

Texas Handgun License (issued by DPS)

U.S. Military Identification Card with photograph

U.S. Citizenship Certificate with photograph

U.S. Passport (book or card)

(For voters aged 18–69, photo IDs may be expired up to four years; for voters 70 and older, photo IDs may be expired for any length of time if otherwise valid. Voters who do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain an acceptable photo ID may sign a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and present a supporting document, such as a voter registration certificate, utility bill, bank statement, or paycheck.)

Next steps for voters

If you do not cast a ballot by the end of early voting on Oct. 30, you must vote on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, when polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time. (Note: Anyone in line by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day is legally permitted to vote.)

Mail Ballots: Completed mail-in ballots must be postmarked by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3, and received by the county elections office by 5:00 p.m. on Nov. 4.

Voter Assistance & Hotline: To double-check registration status, verify precinct lines, or report voting issues, visit 1-800-252-VOTE (8683). To double-check registration status, verify precinct lines, or report voting issues, visit VoteTexas.gov , contact your local county election clerk, or call the Secretary of State's toll-free election line at

What’s on the ballot?

Texans face a robust slate of federal, state, regional, and local races:

Federal: A U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. John Cornyn and all 38 U.S. House seats, running under newly redrawn congressional district maps.

Statewide: Top executive and judicial positions including Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Comptroller of Public Accounts, Land Commissioner, Agriculture Commissioner, one Railroad Commissioner, four Texas Supreme Court justices, three Court of Criminal Appeals judges, and three 15th Court of Appeals justices.

Regional & Local: Eight seats on the State Board of Education, 16 state Senate seats, all 150 state House seats, seven Court of Appeals Chief Justices, as well as county and local judicial contests.