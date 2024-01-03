Leander police seek store theft suspects
AUSTIN, Texas - The Leander Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects in a store theft in December.
A black Infiniti SUV, possibly a QX-60, is also sought and reported to have unknown paper plates.
Anyone with any information on this theft is asked to contact Ofc. Jack Pliska at 512-528-2800 ext 1023 or jpliska@leandertx.gov.
Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Tip411 app.