Leander police seek store theft suspects

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Leander
AUSTIN, Texas - The Leander Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects in a store theft in December.

A black Infiniti SUV, possibly a QX-60, is also sought and reported to have unknown paper plates.

Anyone with any information on this theft is asked to contact Ofc. Jack Pliska at 512-528-2800 ext 1023 or jpliska@leandertx.gov.  

Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Tip411 app.