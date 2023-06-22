Lightning fire destroys home in Southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A three-story home in Southeast Austin was destroyed by a fire Wednesday night.
The Pedernales Fire Department says lightning struck a home on Lakehurst Drive as the storms moved through the area.
Multiple fire crews were called in to put out the fire.
Firefighters say, by the time the fire was out, the home was a total loss, but fortunately, no injuries were reported.
