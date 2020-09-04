Little White Chapel Popup weddings being held September 11-13

A lot of people were forced to cancel wedding plans due to the coronavirus pandemic but couples in the Austin-area who still want to go ahead with getting hitched can have a unique pop-up wedding.

Contigo Catering and Bird Dog Wedding are holding Little White Chapel Popup weddings at Mercury Hall September 11-13. After the success of the Vegas-themed ones they had a few months ago, this time the theme will be Cosmic Cowboy incorporating elements of Austin.

The weddings will feature almost everything that couples expect but in a unique and intimate setting. Some of the things couples can expect include:

Live stream link for friends and family who can’t make it by Hereafter Films

Styled space + photo opps with rentals by Party At The Moontower and Premiere Events

Welcome cocktail for two and cake and cake cutting by Contigo Catering

Dried bouquet and boutonniere by Remi + Gold

Takeaway “Vogue vignette” sketch of couple and wedding date

100 professional edited photos by Cory Ryan Photography

The bridge and groom can be joined by a small number of guests and still get to pick things like processional song and first dance song.

For more details and to sign up you can go here.