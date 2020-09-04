Little White Chapel Popup weddings being held September 11-13
AUSTIN, Texas - A lot of people were forced to cancel wedding plans due to the coronavirus pandemic but couples in the Austin-area who still want to go ahead with getting hitched can have a unique pop-up wedding.
Contigo Catering and Bird Dog Wedding are holding Little White Chapel Popup weddings at Mercury Hall September 11-13. After the success of the Vegas-themed ones they had a few months ago, this time the theme will be Cosmic Cowboy incorporating elements of Austin.
The weddings will feature almost everything that couples expect but in a unique and intimate setting. Some of the things couples can expect include:
- Live stream link for friends and family who can’t make it by Hereafter Films
- Styled space + photo opps with rentals by Party At The Moontower and Premiere Events
- Welcome cocktail for two and cake and cake cutting by Contigo Catering
- Dried bouquet and boutonniere by Remi + Gold
- Takeaway “Vogue vignette” sketch of couple and wedding date
- 100 professional edited photos by Cory Ryan Photography
The bridge and groom can be joined by a small number of guests and still get to pick things like processional song and first dance song.
For more details and to sign up you can go here.