LIVE RESULTS | 2026 election: Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Voters across Central Texas have cast their ballots and at 7 p.m., we will get a look at our first results.
There are multiple statewide races on the ballot, including for Senate, governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and others.
You can watch the live results as they come in below. For more on other prominent races and other Central Texas elections, click here.
Live Central Texas election results
The Source: Information in this report comes from various sources and elections departments