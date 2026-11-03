LIVE RESULTS | 2026 election: Hays County

The Brief Live election results from Hays County Local races include multiple countywide races, school districts, utility districts



Voters across Hays County have cast their ballots and at 7 p.m., we will get a look at our first results.

There are multiple statewide races on the ballot in Hays County, along with county judge and two county commissioner precincts.

The cities of Austin, Buda, Kyle, San Marcos, and Woodcreek also have elections on the ballot, as well as a bond election for Comal ISD.

You can watch the live results as they come in below. For more on other prominent races and other Central Texas elections, click here.

Live Hays County election results