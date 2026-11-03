LIVE RESULTS | 2026 election: Hays County
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - Voters across Hays County have cast their ballots and at 7 p.m., we will get a look at our first results.
There are multiple statewide races on the ballot in Hays County, along with county judge and two county commissioner precincts.
The cities of Austin, Buda, Kyle, San Marcos, and Woodcreek also have elections on the ballot, as well as a bond election for Comal ISD.
You can watch the live results as they come in below. For more on other prominent races and other Central Texas elections, click here.
Live Hays County election results
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Hays County Elections Department