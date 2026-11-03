LIVE RESULTS | 2026 election: Travis County

The Brief Live election results from Travis County Local races include multiple city council districts, school districts, utility districts



Voters across Travis County have cast their ballots and at 7 p.m., we will get a look at our first results.

There are multiple statewide races on the ballot in Travis County, along with Austin City Council District 1, District 3, District 5, District 8 and District 9. Multiple propositions for the city of Austin are on the ballot, including Props A and B which ask for almost $300 million in bonds for city parks, libraries and recreation spaces and Prop I which calls for an independent audit of city finances.

Other cities, including Pflugerville, Manor, Elgin, Sunset Valley, Jonestown and Lago Vista also have elections on the ballot in Travis County, as well as multiple school districts.

You can watch the live results as they come in below. For more on other prominent races and other Central Texas elections, click here.

Live Travis County election results