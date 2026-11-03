LIVE RESULTS | 2026 election: Williamson County

The Brief Live election results from Williamson County Local races include multiple countywide races, school districts, utility districts



Voters across Williamson County have cast their ballots and at 7 p.m., we will get a look at our first results.

There are multiple statewide races on the ballot in Williamson County, and countywide races, like County Judge, County Clerk and County Commissioners.

The cities of Pflugerville, Austin and Taylor also have elections on the ballot, as well as multiple school districts, including bond elections for Bartlett ISD and Florence ISD and tax rate elections for Georgetown ISD, Leander ISD and Round Rock ISD.

You can watch the live results as they come in below. For more on other prominent races and other Central Texas elections, click here.

Live Williamson County election results