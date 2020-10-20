Local health officials concerned about latest Austin/Travis County COVID-19 numbers

Health officials are providing an update about the latest COVID-19 numbers in Austin/Travis County to the Travis County Commissioners Court and officials say there are some concerns.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler says he spoke with Austin Public Health's Dr. Mark Escott and that the numbers are concerning. The current seven-day average of new hospitalizations is at 18 which is a number that hasn't been that high since September 9. 43 people are currently in the ICU with the seven-day moving average at 36.

In his latest "Got A Minute" segment, Mayor Adler says when the system gets taxed the first place that will see challenges is the ICU. He says officials are keeping a close eye on the numbers.

Adler says doctors believe that the admissions are mainly a result of social gatherings. "You're with somebody that you know. You put your defenses down. You don't wear your masks, and then suddenly there's an infection and it gets passed along."

Austin/Travis County is still listed in the Stage 3 risk zone.

