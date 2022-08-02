Loop 360 at Spicewood Springs closed due to multi-vehicle crash
AUSTIN, Texas - A crash involving a cement truck has closed the intersection at Loop 360 and Spicewood Springs in Northwest Austin in all directions Tuesday afternoon.
The Austin Fire Department says the intersection will be closed until at least 4 p.m. due to a crash involving a cement truck and three other vehicles.
Two people have already been extricated.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Image 1 of 2
▼
(Austin Fire Department)