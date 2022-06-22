Luling Watermelon Thump celebrates watermelon market, growers

Since 1954, Luling has been celebrating the town's watermelon market and honoring growers through its annual Watermelon Thump.

Hermon Allen, principal of the Luling Elementary School, proposed the idea of a celebration. A contest was held to name the event and the winner was a young man from Luling High School, Mr. Carol Ferguson. Since that time, the Thump has been held the last Thursday through Sunday in June.

The event has turned into a four-day festival with live entertainment, carnival, car show, and more.

Festivities are at 421 E. Davis Street in Luling and start on June 23 and go through June 26.