Deadly major crash closes southbound lanes at 183A Toll in Cedar Park

A deadly major crash in Cedar Park has closed all southbound lanes at the 183A toll at Brushy Creek.

Cedar Park police said they have blocked the on-ramp to southbound 183A at Whitestone. They have also shut down traffic going eastbound at Cougar Ave. and Brushy Creek Rd.

Police have not said how many vehicles were involved in the deadly crash.

Drivers should avoid the area and expect heavy delays due to fire and police presence.

