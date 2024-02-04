'Bullets were flying': Man dead after shooting at East Austin car show

A man is dead after a shooting at a car show outside an East Austin grocery store on Saturday night.

The Austin Police Department says that around 6:25 p.m., Feb. 3, Austin 911 received multiple calls saying that shots had been fired in the parking lot of the Fiesta Mart at 3909 S. I-35 service road.

A caller stated that a car show was happening and that "bullets were flying," according to APD.

Officers and EMS arrived at the scene at 6:28 p.m. and found a male victim with gunshot wounds. Despite attempts at saving his life, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

APD is still investigating this incident and says there is no ongoing threat to the public.