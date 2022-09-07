Man found shot to death near Barton Springs leaves behind pregnant wife

It has been two weeks since a 27-year-old was found shot to death in the parking lot of Barton Springs Pool. Austin police still have not named a suspect.

Camnik Campbell leaves behind his pregnant wife just weeks away from giving birth to their son.

"I really feel like I have a hole in me," said Sarai Campbell.

Sarai Campbell still cannot believe her husband is gone.

"Every time I needed him, he was there. He was my person. Whenever something was wrong, we would call each other, and now I don't have that person anymore, so it's really, really hard for me," she said.

Losing a husband is hard for anyone, but Sarai is currently eight months pregnant with Camnik’s child. She says it is a bittersweet feeling for her.

"I feel a little happier knowing that at least I have a part of him," said Sarai.

Two weeks ago, she says was spending time with her family in San Antonio and Camnik was working in Austin, where they live.

It was when she was on her way back from an appointment for the pregnancy when she got the call from an Austin police detective.

"He told me to pull over, and then he told me he had been found dead. I didn't want to believe it. I said, ‘stop playing with me,’" she said.

Her husband of a year was found shot to death in Zilker Park in the early morning hours. His car was also found riddled in bullet holes.

"I was really just in a state of disbelief and shock because I had just talked with him a few days before. I didn't understand. I didn't understand why somebody would want to kill him," said Sarai.

She says her husband was known for being a kind man that many people adored. She doesn't know why someone would want to hurt him.

As she awaits justice, she knows for sure, she plans to raise their son knowing all about his dad. A sweet man with a love for music, family, and football.

"I definitely feel like I'm going to be overprotective, but I'm definitely going to let him know that his dad was a kind, sweet person, and he always helped somebody," said Sarai.

Sarai has started a GoFundMe, to donate click here.