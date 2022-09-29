Man pulls knife on couple near UT campus: UTPD

A man is now in custody after he pulled a knife on a couple near the University of Texas at Austin campus.

UT police says officers were flagged down near the 2300 block of Guadalupe Street just before 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29. A man had been arguing with a woman and her partner when he pulled out a weapon.

Upon investigation, officers found a knife and immediately arrested the man for aggravated assault.

UTPD says no injuries were reported and there is no ongoing threat to the community at this time. Neither the suspect nor the couple are affiliated with the university.

UTPD also stated that the suspect in this case does not match the description from Wednesday's aggravated assault at JJ Pickle Research Campus and the incidents are unrelated.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call UTPD at 512-471-4441 and select extension 9.