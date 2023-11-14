'March for Israel' protest: Live updates as 100,000 demonstrators expected in DC

Tens of thousands are expected to attend the ‘March for Israel’ protest Tuesday on the National Mall, a month after the Hamas attack on Israel.

Organizers say they are expecting upwards of 100,000 people at the rally, which is set to begin at 1 p.m. The event is backed by the Jewish Federations of North America.

Road closures around the National Mall are in effect, and the National Guard has been deployed to help manage traffic in the District. 30 unarmed guardsmen will help support D.C. Metropolitan Police Department from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Live updates from the ‘March for Israel’

11:00 a.m. - Crowds begin to gather

"I'm here to support Israel. My parents are Holocaust survivors and still living and I feel like they bookended their lives with two significant genocides," said Georgio Kulp from Potomac, MD. "I think that there's no more important thing in this moment in time than to get out here and support a humanitarian cause, that is the cause of Israel to stay intact. We wish the best for the Gazans but the world must hold Hamas to blame."

FOX 5's Bob Barnard is on the National Mall speaking with demonstrators who are gathering for the March for Israel.

10:00 a.m. – Gates open at the National Mall

Gates on the National Mall are open and demonstrators have started to arrive at the National Mall for the ‘March on Israel’ protest. There is a stage set up in front of the Capitol building, with a show expected to start around 11:30 a.m.

6:30 a.m. – Organizers setting up on the National Mall

Monday night and Tuesday morning, organizers began preparing for thousands of demonstrators expected Tuesday at the National Mall.