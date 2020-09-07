March in Austin for murdered Ft. Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen

article

A march is being held in Austin in honor of murdered Ft. Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen.

Organizers say they are marching to demand a congressional investigation into Guillen's case. Friends and family say they deserve to know what happened, the identities of all those involved, and why Guillen wasn't safe on post.

The Justice for Vanessa Guillen march starts at 11 a.m. at Republic Square and wraps up at the Capitol. Another march is set for Friday evening in Killeen.

20-year-old Guillen disappeared April 22 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters, 3rd Cavalry Regiment on Fort Hood, Texas.

On June 30, partial human remains were found close to the Leon River in Bell County in Texas, an area of interest in the search for Guillen. More remains were found in another shallow grave on July 1 and the remains were later identified to be Guillen's.

According to an affidavit, the Fort Hood specialist was bludgeoned to death by fellow Spc Aaron Robinson who later killed himself. Robinson's girlfriend Cecily Aguilar was arrested after she confessed to helping Robinson bury Guillen's body.

U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia signed a letter in July with 87 other Congressional members in support of U.S Senator Kristen Gillibrand and Rep. Jackie Speier calling for an independent investigation by the Department of Defense into the circumstances surrounding Guillen's death including allegations of sexual harassment.

Guillen’s older sister said before her disappearance, Guillen confided in her and said she was being sexually harassed by a superior. Guillen did not report it for fear of retaliation.

“Vanessa was taken by the hands of another soldier, she was murdered. All she wanted to do was serve her country,” Garcia said. “This tragedy must come to an end but we need to get to the bottom of it to make sure no other family member ever, ever has to go through this.”

Guillen's family also met with President Donald Trump in July.