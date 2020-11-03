Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel in 'serious condition' for bleeding in her brain

Officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office say incumbent Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel underwent emergency surgery for bleeding to her brain.

According to a statement by Jennifer Liewer with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, Adel is currently in serious, but stable condition.

"Her family is grateful for the outpouring of support and asks for continued prayers for Allister. This is understandably a very difficult situation and we ask that their privacy be respected at this time," the statement read.

Officials did not provide specifics on Adel's medical condition.

Adel was appointed as Maricopa County Attorney in October 2019 to fill a vacancy created by the appointment of Bill Montgomery to the Arizona Supreme Court. Adel's appointment was for the remainder of Montgomery's term, was set to end in January 2021.

Earlier in her career, Adel worked as a prosecutor, administrative law judge and general counsel for the Arizona Department of Child Safety. According to the Maricopa County Attorney's website, Adel is the first female to serve as Maricopa County Attorney.

Adel is running for another term as the county attorney and is facing a challenge from Democratic candidate Julie Gunnigle. According to unofficial numbers, Adel and Gunnigle have each earned 50% of the vote, with 69% precincts reported.

Brain hemorrhage explained

Hemorrhaging in the brain can occur either within the brain or between the brain and the skull, according to Harvard Medical School. Symptoms can often appear without warning and are life-threatening.

Brain bleed poses a significant danger because it increases pressure inside of the skull.

"For those who survive a brain hemorrhage, recovery is slow. A minority of people are able to recover complete or near-complete functioning within 30 days of the stroke," according to Harvard.

"When you bleed into the brain, it depends on how large the hemorrhage was and from what," said Dr. Emun Abdu, Neurosurgery Medical Director with the Abrazo Health Network.

Dr. Abdu has no personal knowledge of Adel's medical condition, but she says all kinds of conditions can lead to bleeding to the brain.

"You can also hemorrhage into the brain, typically from high blood pressure, as you get older. The other one is you can bleed from the skull base, where the arteries are, and the size of the aneurysm that just pops and needs to be repaired right away if the patient's alive. If you don't take care of it, it can re-hemorrhage and they can die," said Dr. Abdu.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.