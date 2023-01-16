Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration and march kicks off at UT campus

Austin is celebrating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with its annual festival and march.

The Austin Area Heritage Council is organizing the events beginning with remarks at the MLK statue on the East Mall of The University of Texas campus.

The a cappella group Voices of Afrika, composed of students in the Texas African Students Organization, will perform.

After the program, the community will march to Huston-Tillotson University around 9:30 a.m.

