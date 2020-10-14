Massive fire at apartment complex under construction in west Harris Co.

Firefighters responded to the scene of a massive fire in west Harris County on Wednesday morning.

SkyFOX aerials showed multiple structures engulfed in flames near the Katy Freeway and Grand Parkway.

Officials said the fire was burning at an apartment complex that was under construction.

The Houston Fire Department said the fire was outside of their jurisdiction, but they were providing mutual aid assistance with a few fire units and command personnel.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office advised motorists traveling nearby to seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.