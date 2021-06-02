3 officers shot in Wilmington, police searching for shooter

Law enforcement officers in Wilmington used a ladder truck to remove three people from inside an apartment building where a shooting that injured three officers prompted an hours-long standoff.

Authorities swarmed the 2400 block of North Market Street around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The injured officers were taken to a local hospital in stable condition, according to police.

FOX 29 learned that police believed the shooter was barricaded inside the building. A large spotlight was focused on a third-floor apartment near the backside of the building overnight.

Residents located between 23rd Street and 27th Street from West Street to Carter Street were asked to shelter in place and await further instructions from police.

SWAT officers armed with long guns and shields were spotted walking away from the building early Thursday morning, according to FOX 29's Steve Keeley.

Officers later used a Wilmington fire truck ladder to enter the apartment through a window. A small child, young woman, and older woman were helped down the ladder.

Police have not provided a formal update about the investigation since 1:30 a.m.

