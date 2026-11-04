Midterm election 2026 results: Travis County

The Brief Election results from Travis County Local races include multiple city council districts, school districts, utility districts



Voters across Travis County cast their ballots.

There were multiple statewide races on the ballot in Travis County, along with Austin City Council District 1, District 3, District 5, District 8 and District 9.

Multiple propositions for the city of Austin were on the ballot, including Props A and B which asked for almost $300 million in bonds for city parks, libraries and recreation spaces and Prop I which called for an independent audit of city finances.

Other cities, including Pflugerville, Manor, Elgin, Sunset Valley, Jonestown and Lago Vista also had elections on the ballot in Travis County, as well as multiple school districts.

Travis County election results