Midterm election 2026 results: Williamson County
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Voters across Williamson County cast their ballots.
There were multiple statewide races on the ballot in Williamson County, and countywide races, like County Judge, County Clerk and County Commissioners.
The cities of Pflugerville, Austin and Taylor also had elections on the ballot, as well as multiple school districts, including bond elections for Bartlett ISD and Florence ISD and tax rate elections for Georgetown ISD, Leander ISD and Round Rock ISD.
Williamson County election results
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Williamson County Elections Department