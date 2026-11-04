Expand / Collapse search

Midterm election 2026 results: Williamson County

By
FOX 7 Austin
Williamson County
Published November 4, 2026 7:00 AM CST
Published November 4, 2026 7:00 AM CST

The Brief

    • Election results from Williamson County
    • Local races include multiple countywide races, school districts, utility districts

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Voters across Williamson County cast their ballots.

There were multiple statewide races on the ballot in Williamson County, and countywide races, like County Judge, County Clerk and County Commissioners. 

The cities of Pflugerville, Austin and Taylor also had elections on the ballot, as well as multiple school districts, including bond elections for Bartlett ISD and Florence ISD and tax rate elections for Georgetown ISD, Leander ISD and Round Rock ISD.

Williamson County election results

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Williamson County Elections Department

Williamson CountyTexas Politics2026 ElectionsElection