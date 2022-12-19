Milwaukee homicide; young girl dies from injuries, 2 caregivers arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide and child abuse case involving a 4-year-old girl near 22nd and National Avenue on Friday, Dec. 16.
Officials say the young victim, identified by family members as Kaliyah King, was brought to a hospital for treatment – and she later died from her injuries.
Kaliyah King
An autopsy on the child is set for Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Police say the caregivers of the child, a 29-year-old Milwaukee woman and a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, were taken into custody. Family members tell FOX6 News the two people arrested were the girl's babysitter and her boyfriend.
Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
Princess King, Kaliyah's mother, issued the following statement:
"My baby was the sweetest most loving person. To know her was to love her. Everybody that knows Kaliyah loves her. She has a host of family & friends that cherish her and is going to miss her!"
The King family indicated to FOX6 News community donations are now being accepted and can be sent directly to $JTNDNAE via Cashapp. There will be no other accounts for donations.