Minneapolis City Council calls closed session to discuss George Floyd death lawsuit

A closed session of the Minneapolis City Council has been added to Friday’s meeting to discuss the civil lawsuit in the death of George Floyd. The amendment to the agenda was proposed by Council President Lisa Bender.

During a motions hearing in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin this week, defense attorney Eric Nelson mentioned a Rule 68 offer from the city. The city confirmed this offer had been extended.

Council President Lisa Bender proposes an amendment to the Friday, March 12 agenda to add a closed session to discuss the civil lawsuit in the death of George Floyd.

"Rule 68 is a risk-shifting tool built into the federal rules that operates to stop the accrual of a plaintiffs’ attorneys fees for which a defendant would be required to pay in fee-shifting cases should the case go to trial and the jury awards damages less than the amount offered in the Rule 68," the city said in a statement on behalf of Minneapolis City Attorney Jim Rowader. "The rule allows defendants to make an ‘offer of judgment’ at any point up to 14 days before trial. It’s not a negotiated settlement, nor a settlement offer. It’s a unilateral offer of judgment in a given amount that the plaintiff may reject or accept. Last summer the City served a Rule 68 offer of judgment on the Plaintiffs. The plaintiffs rejected that offer of judgment."

Attorney Ben Crump, who represent the family of George Floyd in a federal civil lawsuit, has called a 1 p.m. CT news conference at the Minneapolis Convention Center to "provide an update on the George Floyd case." A livestream of that event will be available at fox9.com/live.

The Derek Chauvin trial is underway with jury selection at the Hennepin County Government Center. You can watch those proceedings live at fox9.com/live.

The civil lawsuit in the death of George Floyd made note of other cases of excessive force involving the Minneapolis Police Department, including the deaths of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, Jamar Clark and Terrance Franklin. In 2019, Justine Ruszcyk Damond’s family settled a civil lawsuit with the City of Minneapolis for $20 million, making it the largest police misconduct payout in Minnesota history.