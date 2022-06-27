Police asking for public's help finding missing 40-year-old woman

The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help finding a missing woman.

Police are looking for 40-year-old Yolanda Jaimes. She was last seen on June 24 around 6 a.m. at her home in the 7000 block of Craybrough Circle.

Jaimes has not contacted her family since, and they are concerned about her well-being.

Jaimes is described as 4'11", 140 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should call 9-1-1 immediately.