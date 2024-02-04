Missing autistic Kansas girl may be in Austin area: police

An autistic girl last seen in Kansas almost a month ago might be in the Austin area, according to police.

Hannah Smith (Austin Police Department)

The Austin Police Department's Human Trafficking Unit is asking for the public's help in finding 16-year-old Hannah Smith.

Hannah is described as a "high-functioning" autistic girl who was last seen in Wichita, Kansas on Jan. 14. She is currently classified as a missing/endangered runaway and law enforcement is concerned about her immediate welfare.

Hannah is 5'07"; 140 lbs, and has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last known to be wearing a blue jacket, black leggings, and black hat, and carrying a black backpack.

APD says she may be accompanied by an adult male driving a blue 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport with expired tags and the Texas license plate MKV 4875.

Anyone with information about Hannah's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Human Trafficking Unit at 512-974-4786.