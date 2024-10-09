More than 100 dogs rescued from hoarder's home in Lockhart

The brief More than 100 dogs were rescued from a hoarder's home in Lockhart. Conditions at the home were gruesome, including fecal matter inside the home. The city says no case was filed, and no charges are being made.



More than 100 dogs are looking for new homes. They were rescued from a house in Lockhart last week due to a hoarding situation.

The Caldwell County Animal Coalition says more than 100 chihuahua dogs were found at a home on Scheh Street in Lockhart.

The nonprofit advocates for animal welfare. It says when it was notified about the situation by a family member of the person living at the house, it sent a team out.

Founder and CEO of CCACTX, Suzy Falgout, says there were 98 dogs inside, 6 dogs outside, and 8 cats outside.

Conditions at the home were gruesome, including fecal matter inside the home.

"My understanding is that there was a rather sick, elderly person at the home. The family was not aware of the situation, but as soon as they stepped in, they removed the person and put them in facility care and immediately reached out to the community to help get help with the dogs," said Leander resident, Candy Canales.

Canales found out about the situation through one of the rescue groups she fosters with and wanted to help.

"I just let them know I was available to foster. And we are picking up a little girl from the foster care on Thursday night. She's getting vet care, and then I'll pick her up directly from the vet," said Canales.

Canales says she’s excited to add a new furry friend to her family.

The city of Lockhart says it's aware of the hoarding situation. Lockhart police weren’t involved, but just helped get the woman and the dogs out of the house.

The city says no case was filed, and no charges are being made.

The city released a statement that said in part, "The influx of such a large number of dogs would have placed a significant strain on our limited shelter resources. We are actively working to implement measures that prevent similar situations in the future, ensuring the safety and well-being of both animals and community members."

CCACTX says it could have been catastrophic for shelters to handle the quantity.

As for the animals, only one had to be euthanized, some were malnourished, but all of them are expected to be okay.

Fifteen different organizations have stepped up to take the dogs.

The CCACTX says it wants to make sure the dogs start living their forever lives as soon as possible.

A majority of the dogs are up for adoption. If you would like to help out and adopt or foster one of these pets more information can be found here: