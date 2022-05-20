Moriah Wilson's family launches GoFundMe to honor late cyclist

The family of Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson, a 25-year-old rising cycling star, is raising money in her honor after she was shot and killed in an East Austin home earlier this month.

Moriah was in Austin preparing for the Gravel Locos race in Hico, a race she was favored to win.

The cycling community has shed light on Moriah's impact on the sport, calling her a "super talented athlete" and a cycling "ambassador."

A celebration of life is being held by Moriah's family on Sunday, June 12 in East Burke, Vermont. Her family has started a GoFundMe to honor her memory by helping fund community organizations related to Moriah's many passions.

The GoFundMe page reads:

On May 11th, 2022, Moriah "Mo" Wilson passed away in Austin, Texas, where she was preparing to compete in the Gravel Locos bike race. In her short time here, Moriah inspired many, lived fully, and loved fiercely.

In her memory, we are raising money to help fund community organizations that help youth find self-confidence, strength, and joy through biking, skiing, and other activities that Moriah was passionate about.

With your generosity, and Mo's loving spirit, let's help as many youth as possible pursue their dreams.

Thank you for your support,

Eric, Karen, and Matt