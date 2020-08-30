Mother arrested, charged in Nassau Bay for shooting her son

article

A mother is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police said she shot her own son.



According to police, the shooting took place in the 1400 block of Saxony Lane in Nassau Bay around 11 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder.



While the victim was receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, he told officers that his mother, 49-year-old Lisa Pait, shot him.



Police said a handgun was located and recovered at the scene.



Witnesses at the scene were interviewed and an investigation determined that the victim has been in a fight with his girlfriend.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS



That’s when, police said, Pait intervened and separated the two. Pait then went to a bedroom and retrieved the handgun.



When the victim came into the bedroom, Pait shot him in the shoulder, police said.



According to a release, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office authorized the charges to be filed against Pait.