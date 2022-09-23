Motorcyclist possibly with law enforcement agency killed in crash

Officials say a motorcyclist, possibly with a law enforcement agency, has been killed in a crash.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says that the crash happened just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of SH 29 and Hwy 1869 near Liberty Hill.

The motorcyclist was traveling westbound on SH 29 while a vehicle was traveling eastbound on the same highway. Officials say the vehicle turned left onto Hwy 1869 in front of the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle had no major injuries and remained on the scene.

A Texas DPS spokesperson said they could not confirm if the motorcyclist was with a law enforcement agency.