Murder suspect in custody following East Austin SWAT callout

Austin police took a murder suspect into custody after a SWAT call out Thursday, July 20.

Police say the suspect had a warrant for first-degree murder, and that person was found at the 1400 block of Braes Ridge Drive in East Austin around 5 p.m.

"They paid attention and saw the subject did not come out of the house, so they went and tried to make contact, subject would not come out, so they enacted, called SWAT," Senior Officer Dimitri Hobbs with Austin Police said. "SWAT came out and took a little while, but they got the subject to come out of the house finally."

After about four hours, the suspect surrendered peacefully and was booked into the Travis County Jail.

Police have not named the suspect.

No one was hurt in the incident.