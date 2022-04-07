Mustang Ridge police officer injured in I-35 crash, lanes shut down

A Mustang Ridge Police Department officer has been involved in a crash on I-35.

The crash happened at around 11:05 a.m. in the 1800 block of northbound I-35 around Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near the University of Texas campus. Several lanes are shut down in the area.

The officer was reportedly taken to the hospital. The officer's condition is not known at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

