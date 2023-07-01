NASCAR Chicago Street Race continues Sunday with delays

article

The gates opened for the NASCAR's Chicago Street Race at 10:15 a.m. Sunday morning after a brief delay.

A repeat of Saturday's storm woes continued. NASCAR's Loop 121 race had been rescheduled for Sunday morning after bad weather made the situation unworkable on Saturday afternoon.

Gates were slated to open 9 a.m. Sunday, but were delayed for just over an hour do to weather.

The Loop 121 was supposed to resume at 10:45 a.m., but NASCAR says they are in a holding patter and will provide timing updates as they become available.

The Chainsmokers concert scheduled for Saturday night was also canceled.

The Grant Park 220 was scheduled to start at 4:05 p.m. Sunday afternoon, 25 minutes earlier than the original start time. Sunday's race is 100 laps, equating 220 miles around a track full of turns set up by Grant Park, partially on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Drivers are expected to reach speeds of 170 mph, according to one NASCAR Cup Series driver.

It's NASCAR’s first-ever street race.

