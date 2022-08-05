NASCAR’s Kyle Busch, family escape Mall of America shooting

Kyle Busch, a two-time NASCAR champion, and his family safely escaped the Mall of America in Bloomington after someone fired shots.

Bloomington police, which said no one appeared to be injured, was still searching for a suspect after securing the scene shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The police said two groups at the mall got into an altercation at a store and one group left, but someone in that group fired three rounds.

A video posted on Twitter shows Busch walking away from the chaos while holding hands with his son, Brexton.

NDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JULY 31: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M's Peanut Butter Toyota, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 31, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Pho (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) Expand

Busch’s wife, Samantha, posted videos on her Instagram story, showing their son winning a youth racing event on Wednesday and riding roller coasters with her husband on Thursday before providing a sobering update after the shooting.

"If you are seeing the news about the @mallofamerica we got out and are safe," she posted. "Praying others inside are too."

Kyle Busch, the 2015 and 2019 champion and winner of 60 career Cup races, is scheduled to race in the No. 18 Toyota on Sunday at Michigan International Speedway.