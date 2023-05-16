New road closures as a result of heavy rain in Austin, Central Texas

Heavy rain over the past few days has prompted several road closures.

As of 6 a.m., there are 28 crossings closed in Central Texas, including several along Spicewood Springs Rd. between Loop 360 and Old Lampasas Trl in Northwest Austin.

For the most recent road closure information, as well as a complete list of roads already closed, visit atxfloods.com.

Austin Emergency Management is reminding drivers that sometimes it’s hard to tell if there’s water on the road.

If you encounter high water, don’t attempt to drive through it.

It takes just 6 inches of fast-moving water to knock over an adult, 12 inches to carry away a car, and 18 to 24 inches to carry away an SUV or truck.

Turn around, don't drown.