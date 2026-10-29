Noah Kahan's Austin stop first major concert for DKR Memorial Stadium in decades

The Brief Noah Kahan to return to Austin in his biggest global headline tour to date Kahan will be playing at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on May 15 Presale opens on Nov. 10



Noah Kahan has announced his biggest global headline tour to date, and he's making a stop in Austin at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium next May.

This marks DKR's first major ticketed show in decades and Kahan's first Austin tour stop since his "We'll All Be Here Forever" tour in June 2024.

Timeline:

Kahan announced "The Last of the Bugs" World Tour, a 31-date stadium run, for 2027, following this year's sold-out "The Great Divide" World Tour.

The North American leg kicks off April 24, with a May 15 stop at DKR Memorial Stadium. DKR is also one of only two stops in Texas, with the other being Reliant Stadium in Houston on May 12.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 03: Noah Kahan performs in concert during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 03, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Gary Miller/FilmMagic)

See the full list of dates below:

April 24 – Athens, GA – Sanford Stadium

April 27 – Birmingham, AL – Protective Stadium

April 29 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

May 4 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

May 6 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

May 9 – Norman, OK – Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

May 12 – Houston, TX – Reliant Stadium

May 15 – Austin, TX – Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

May 19 – San Francisco, CA – Levi's Stadium

May 21 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

May 26 – Madison, WI – Camp Randall Stadium

May 29 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

May 30 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

June 1 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

June 2 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

June 5 – Columbus, OH – Ohio Stadium

June 10 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

June 12 – Buffalo, NY – Highmark Stadium

June 15 – Montréal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau

June 18 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

July 1 – Groningen, NL – Stadspark

July 2 – Berlin, DE – Waldbühne

July 4 – Milan, IT – I-Days

July 7 – Seville, ES – Plaza de España

July 10 – Paris, FR – Hippodrome ParisLongchamp

July 13 – Glasgow, UK – Hampden Park (Already Announced)

July 17 – Dublin, IE – Aviva Stadium (Already Announced | SOLD OUT)

July 18 – Dublin, IE – Aviva Stadium (Already Announced)

July 23 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium (Already Announced | SOLD OUT)

July 24 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium (Already Announced | SOLD OUT)

July 25 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium (Already Announced)

Texas athletics director on Kahan's tour stop

What they're saying:

"Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium has a 100-plus year history of hosting major events in Austin, including some pretty spectacular concerts from artists including The Eagles, ZZ Top, Santana and Joe Cocker and more recently Brooks & Dunn, Leon Bridges and Parker McCollum," said Chris Del Conte, Vice President and Lois and Richard Folger Athletics Director.

"Noah Kahan's The Last Of The Bugs World Tour is expected to sell out football stadiums across the country, and we are excited to have his stop at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium further cement Austin's reputation as the Live Music Capital of the World."

What's next:

Presale for Kahan's Austin stop begins on Tuesday, Nov. 10 with sign-ups closing on Nov. 5.

Kahan is also offering VIP and travel packages which support The Busyhead Project, his mental health nonprofit that works to combat stigma and expand access to mental health resources. Presales for that also begin on Nov. 10.