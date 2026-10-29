Noah Kahan's Austin stop first major concert for DKR Memorial Stadium in decades
AUSTIN, Texas - Noah Kahan has announced his biggest global headline tour to date, and he's making a stop in Austin at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium next May.
This marks DKR's first major ticketed show in decades and Kahan's first Austin tour stop since his "We'll All Be Here Forever" tour in June 2024.
Timeline:
Kahan announced "The Last of the Bugs" World Tour, a 31-date stadium run, for 2027, following this year's sold-out "The Great Divide" World Tour.
The North American leg kicks off April 24, with a May 15 stop at DKR Memorial Stadium. DKR is also one of only two stops in Texas, with the other being Reliant Stadium in Houston on May 12.
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 03: Noah Kahan performs in concert during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 03, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Gary Miller/FilmMagic)
See the full list of dates below:
- April 24 – Athens, GA – Sanford Stadium
- April 27 – Birmingham, AL – Protective Stadium
- April 29 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium
- May 4 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
- May 6 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium
- May 9 – Norman, OK – Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
- May 12 – Houston, TX – Reliant Stadium
- May 15 – Austin, TX – Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
- May 19 – San Francisco, CA – Levi's Stadium
- May 21 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
- May 26 – Madison, WI – Camp Randall Stadium
- May 29 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
- May 30 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
- June 1 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
- June 2 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
- June 5 – Columbus, OH – Ohio Stadium
- June 10 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field
- June 12 – Buffalo, NY – Highmark Stadium
- June 15 – Montréal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau
- June 18 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
- July 1 – Groningen, NL – Stadspark
- July 2 – Berlin, DE – Waldbühne
- July 4 – Milan, IT – I-Days
- July 7 – Seville, ES – Plaza de España
- July 10 – Paris, FR – Hippodrome ParisLongchamp
- July 13 – Glasgow, UK – Hampden Park (Already Announced)
- July 17 – Dublin, IE – Aviva Stadium (Already Announced | SOLD OUT)
- July 18 – Dublin, IE – Aviva Stadium (Already Announced)
- July 23 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium (Already Announced | SOLD OUT)
- July 24 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium (Already Announced | SOLD OUT)
- July 25 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium (Already Announced)
Texas athletics director on Kahan's tour stop
What they're saying:
"Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium has a 100-plus year history of hosting major events in Austin, including some pretty spectacular concerts from artists including The Eagles, ZZ Top, Santana and Joe Cocker and more recently Brooks & Dunn, Leon Bridges and Parker McCollum," said Chris Del Conte, Vice President and Lois and Richard Folger Athletics Director.
"Noah Kahan's The Last Of The Bugs World Tour is expected to sell out football stadiums across the country, and we are excited to have his stop at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium further cement Austin's reputation as the Live Music Capital of the World."
What's next:
Presale for Kahan's Austin stop begins on Tuesday, Nov. 10 with sign-ups closing on Nov. 5.
Kahan is also offering VIP and travel packages which support The Busyhead Project, his mental health nonprofit that works to combat stigma and expand access to mental health resources. Presales for that also begin on Nov. 10.
The Source: Information in this report comes from Noah Kahan's tour site and Texas Athletics