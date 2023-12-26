Officer-involved shooting at north Austin apartment complex being investigated

Austin police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred at an apartment complex in north Austin on Tuesday.

Police say the incident happened in the 1500 block of East Howard Lane near Dessau. A witness told FOX 7 that the apartment complex is The Bridge at Harris Ridge.

Witness photos from the scene show multiple APD and EMS units at the apartment complex.

Few other details are known at this time. Police will be holding a media briefing soon.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.