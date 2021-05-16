One dead after falling off of raft into river in East Austin

Austin-Travis County EMS, STAR flight, and the Austin Fire Department responded to a scene near 9100 Ramirez Ln in East Austin Sunday.

ATCEMS say 911 callers reported a possible drowning after a person fell off a raft and into the nearby river.

Bystanders performed CPR while waiting for emergency crews to arrive on scene.

Emergency crews got to the individual and commenced CPR, though ATCEMS said they did declare the patient deceased on scene.

ATCEMS has turned the scene over to APD for further investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.