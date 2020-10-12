One person killed in multi-vehicle South Austin crash

An overnight crash in South Austin has left one person dead.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, October 11 in the 6800 block of I-35 just south of William Cannon.

Austin-Travis County EMS said six vehicles were involved in the crash including a semi-truck and a motorcycle.ATCEMS says the person who died was on the motorcycle.

Officials say no other patients were identified.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and I-35 southbound between William Cannon/Exit 228/229 and Slaughter Lane/Exit 226 is shut down with stopped traffic back to Shelby Lane/St Elmo Rd/Exit 230 as of 6 a.m. (CT).