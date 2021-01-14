Orlando server rescues boy from abusive home after passing him note, police say

article

An Orlando waitress is being hailed a hero after helping a boy escape from a possibly abusive home, police said Thursday.

Orlando police say Flavaine Carvalho was working at Mrs. Potato Restaurant on South Kirkman Road on New Year's Day when she noticed an 11-year-old boy with bruises on his face and arms. She told police he was with Timothy Wilson II, who also would not allow the boy to order anything.

Carvalho wrote the boy a note that read, "Do you need help? Ok" and stood behind his parents where they couldn't see. After several attempts, police say that he signaled yes. Police were immediately called.

Timothy Wilson II was arrested on one count of 3rd Degree Child Abuse.

In a news release sent to FOX 35 News, police detailed the horrific abuse the boy described to them.

"He said ratchet straps were tied around his ankles and neck, and he was hung upside down from a door. He said he was hit with a wooden broom, and handcuffed and tied to a large moving dolly. He also said he didn’t get to eat on a regular basis as punishment."

Wilson was arrested a second time on January 6 and charged with multiple counts of Aggravated Child Abuse and Child Neglect.

Detectives also interviewed the child's mother, Kristen Swann, who reportedly admitted to knowing about the abuse and failed to seek medical care for her son. She was arrested and charged with two counts of Child Neglect.

"By saying something when she saw something, Ms. Carvalho displayed courage and care for a child she had never even met before, and we’re proud someone like Ms. Carvalho lives and works in our community."

