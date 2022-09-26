Over 100 pounds of cocaine found on traffic stop in Fayette County

Over 100 pounds of cocaine was found on a traffic stop, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said on Sept. 24, around 10:40 a.m., a deputy stopped a black Nissan 350 Z on I-10 at mile marker 673 for a traffic violation.

FCSO said after speaking with the driver and passenger, many criminal indicators were observed and consent to search the car was granted.

A search of the car revealed an aftermarket compartment built into the back wall. The compartment was accessed and 40 bricks of cocaine was located. It was a total weight of approximately 101.8 pounds and a street value of $4 million.

The driver Sylvia Gonzales Salinas, 44, and passenger Rolando Jr. Guerra, 49, were arrested for drug possession and taken to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center.