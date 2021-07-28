Over 25% of new COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County are fully vaccinated people

COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County continue to rise.

The county has been averaging daily new cases between 2,000 and 2,500 over the past week. Numbers like these haven’t been seen since February.

During a meeting with the County Board of Supervisors, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said over the past few weeks case rates have risen drastically among unvaccinated people. Cases also rose among vaccinated people, but at a smaller and slower rate.

According to data from the county, over 25% of new COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County are from fully vaccinated people.

"Over the period of July 1 through July 16... There were 13,598 cases diagnosed in LA County and unvaccinated people represented 74% of all of the cases, fully vaccinated people represented 26% or 3,592 of the cases," Ferrer stated.

In June fully vaccinated people accounted for 20% of all the cases diagnosed in LA County, while unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people accounted for 80% of the cases.

"As more people are vaccinated the number of fully vaccinated people becoming infected will increase and with the Delta variant that’s far more infectious, exposures to infections have also increased," she added.

FOX 11 has requested a breakdown of which vaccines individuals that contracted the virus received and is waiting to hear back.

When fully vaccinated people get infected with the coronavirus, it's known as a "breakthrough" case. A small number of such cases are expected and health officials say they're not a cause for alarm. COVID-19 vaccines work by teaching the body to recognize the virus. So if someone is exposed to it after vaccination, their immune system should be ready to spring into action and fight it. Doctors say that If someone does end up getting sick despite vaccination, experts say the shots are good at reducing the severity of the illness — the main reason to get vaccinated.

Ferrer said that if 50% of fully vaccinated residents were not vaccinated, then the number of unvaccinated people getting sick would almost double. She said if that was the case, then the daily case rates in the county would be over 5,000.

Given the numbers of people who are vaccinated in the county, she remains hopeful the county won't see a repeat of the winter surge in cases, which led to more than 8,000 people being hospitalized. According to Ferrer, of all the people hospitalized in the county in June, 92% were either unvaccinated entirely or not fully vaccinated. The figure was 95% in May. For the first 10 days of July, the rate is 91%. Among people dying from the virus, 99.8% of the COVID fatalities in the county during the first six month of the year occurred among the unvaccinated, Ferrer said.

Health officials have repeatedly blamed the recent surge in cases on the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus. The variant was first discovered in India and is blamed for rampant infections in that country, along with outbreaks in the United Kingdom. It is now spreading across the United States, contributing to rising case numbers and hospitalizations.

City News Service contributed to this report

